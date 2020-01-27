Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best album and best pop vocal album for “We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, best song and record for “Bad Guy” and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

It was a big night in Los Angeles as the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards went down.

Host Alicia Keys kept the night moving along after the tragic news of NBA great Kobe Bryant’s death.

Singer Billie Eilish was the big winner of the night.

Eilish took home Winning Record of the Year.

Billie Eilish became just the second artist in Grammy history to sweep the Big Four awards: album, record and song of the year, plus best new artist.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

