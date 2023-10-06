The 31st Annual Columbus Day Festival, a highly anticipated event, will be celebrated with enthusiasm by the Federal Hill Commerce Association from October 6th to 9th, 2023, on the historic Federal Hill.

This exciting festival spans from Dean Street to Sutton Street along the iconic Atwells Avenue.

Immerse yourself in the festivities, which include more than 80 diverse food, art, and retail vendors, as well as entertaining games and amusement rides.

Throughout the festival grounds, you can enjoy live performances on four distinct stages.

Indulge in the delectable flavors offered by over 25 Federal Hill restaurants, many of which have expanded their seating arrangements and created special menu items exclusively for this exciting weekend.