The 23rd Roxbury International Film Festival

The Roxbury International Film Festival (RoxFilm), New England’s largest film festival celebrating people of color from around the globe.
The film festival runs now thru the 26th of June.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.