The Rhode Island Radio and TV Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony dinner event will be held on Thursday, September 21, at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, 5:30- 9:00 p.m.
The RI Radio & TV Hall of Fame is a group of Broadcasters committed to continuing the legacy of so many that came before us and those that are still serving and promoting the industry with their work today!
We thank our Community Partners, Operation Stand Down, and The Rhode Island Foundation for their support in helping to make the Induction Gala vent a success every year.
To learn about this year’s inductees and more information, go to https://rirtvhof.com/
