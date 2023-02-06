Our friends at Entertainment Tonight (ET) joined us to discuss the 2023 Grammy Awards. There’s excitement around so much that happened from Beyonce becoming the most decorated artist in history to Harry Styles winning album of the year; ET has the recap!

