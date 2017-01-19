The 2017 Meeting Street Telethon is right around the corner

It’s hard to believe but The 41st Meeting Street Telethon is fast approaching.

This special event presented by Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses, will be live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com on Saturday, January 28 from 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. from both campuses in Providence and Dartmouth.

There are many ways for viewers to get involved to help benefit Meeting Street and the amazing work they do each day.

Learn more about the Telethon & Meeting Street here: meetingstreet.org

And for info on Cardi’s Furniture & Mattress visit: http://www.cardis.com/