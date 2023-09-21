Touch-A-Truck is a community event hosted by the East Providence Area Chamber of Commerce.

Each year it gets bigger and better with more vehicles, activities, and attendance. Over 30 different vehicles will be on display for children to climb aboard, touch, or pretend to drive.

Mascots from local sports teams and companies will greet attendees and be available to take free photographs. Local businesses and organizations provide the vehicles and volunteers. Many of the sponsors host free games and distribute promotional items from their booths.

It’s a family-friendly event for young and old with a great following; especially among parents and grandparents.

