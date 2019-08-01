The 105th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament

105th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament 2019!

The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament features continuous live Portuguese & American entertainment at five performance locations.

The 2019 Entertainment Committee has been hard at work to continue the tradition of top-quality, “FREE” Entertainment for folks of all ages!

Founded in 1915 by four Madeiran immigrant men who wanted to recreate the religious festivals that were so common in the villages of their home island and to commemorate their safe passage to these American shores, this traditional mid-summer gathering for family and friends has become the Largest Portuguese Feast in the World and the largest ethnic festival in New England.

The Feast attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the globe.

