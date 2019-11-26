Thanksgiving Trivia

Ahead of Thanksgiving, our friend, RI Historian, Bob Burke dropped by to challenge Will, Michaela and Brendan to some trivia ahead of the big day.

How much did they know? How much do you now? Play along and have some fun!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

