Testing One, Two, Three…..Can You Hear Me Now?

We have all been home for months now.
Working on Zoom calls, creating our own YouTube Videos for a blog.
One of the most important things during all of these is the sound.
Are you using the right microphone to Zoom with or record with?
If not Ampridge can help with crystal clear sound and the latest technology.
We spoke with Paul Ackel from Ampridge about all the choices you now have.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.