Tennis history lives in the City by the Sea

As the warmer weather approaches, Newport becomes an increasingly ideal destination for so many from Rhode Island and beyond. Ready to welcome you with open arms in the City by the sea is the International Tennis Hall of Fame located on beautiful Bellevue Avenue.

Joining Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show over ZOOM, The Hall of Fame’s CEO Todd Martin took the opportunity to speak about some of the current happenings including as well as what we can expect in the Summer. From their current Kicks on Court exhibit showcasing the great history of sneakers in the game to the 2021 Enshrinement Weekend taking place July 16-18 honoring the Classes of 2020 and ’21, there is much to look forward to!

For more info and to plan your visit, head to: https://www.tennisfame.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

