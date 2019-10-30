Teen scholarship promotes safe driving

Anchor Auto Group and Synergy Media have teamed up for The Rhode Island Grand Prix 2019 Pinewood Series and an essay contest whose mission is to educate teens and their parents about the dangers and responsibilities when getting behind the wheel.

They are getting the word out about the “Drive Safely” scholarship and essay contest by having presentations in High Schools throughout Rhode Island. One Rhode Island student who writes the best essay will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship.

We spoke with Brian Benoit – Vice President of Sales at Anchor Auto Group and Stephen Fasano – President of Synergy Media to find out more.

