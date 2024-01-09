Join the Confetti Kids of New England for a Teen Mental Health Awareness Fair hosted at Barrington Public Library on Saturday, January 27 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Navigating mental health struggles can be daunting for teens, but this beneficial Teen Mental Health Awareness Fair will provide a roadmap to wellness – equipping your people with knowledge, tools, connections, and compassion to understand and care for their emotional lives. This fair is designed for teens, by teens.

Learn from some special guest speakers, watch the critically acclaimed movie Anxious Nation (2022), visit with some local mental health businesses, enjoy live music, participate in a mock therapy session, do a craft, and much more!

We were thrilled to have Charlotte Poirier and Neal Bansal here this morning to chat with us about this incredible teen fair.

Free and open to teens in grades 6-12. Registration not required.

For more information, head here.