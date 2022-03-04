Tech expert and author of “Don’t Let Your Digital Footprint Kick You In the Butt!”, Stephanie Humphrey, shares technology to make your life easer.

For More Information, Visit: www.TipsonTV.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

