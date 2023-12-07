Taylor Pezza joins The Rhode Show this morning to share about her role of Izzy on Hallmark’s, “Letters to Santa.” Taylor Pezza, a fourth grader from East Greenwich, is adorable in this role and truly shines on the screen. We’re thrilled to have her here with us this morning!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.