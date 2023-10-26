Castle Hill Inn is holding a “Travel Around the World” experience this fall and winter. It’s the return of the Inn’s seasonal Supper Club Series with three-course menus highlighting cuisines of different geographies; Paris, the United Kingdom, Korea and more!
The next supper will be November 7-8 featuring food from Japan. Learn more about the Supper Club Experience, here.
