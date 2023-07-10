(THE RHODE SHOW) – Many experts believe tapping into your child’s musical side at an early age can have many benefits.

The Rock-a-Baby music class has been entertaining infants and children across our area for years.

“The Rock-a-Baby class is a live band that comes in and they perform for both adults and children to enjoy,” said Ally Souza, owner of Bellani Maternity.

“I’ve worked with children my whole life. My mom owned a daycare center and I loved children. I went to Rhode Island College and I have my bachelor’s degree in teaching. I have always been passionate about educating children and building and giving back to the community,” said Souza.

Bellani is just one location where the music classes are held on a weekly basis. The classes are incredibly popular and help introduce music to kids in a fun and playful way featuring three energetic teachers and a bunch of silly puppets.

“They love it. They to be able to engage and like I said before they love to be able to build that sense of community with other parents and watch other children grow and play and learn together,” said Souza.

There are a variety of classes for parents and their children.

“We also have classes that new parents can take like CPR, newborn basic, child birthing classes, breastfeeding classes, solid starts classes.”

Before and after class – parents can check out the latest and greatest in baby products.

“I’m often told by parents if its sold at Bellani then they know it’s safe and I try to focus on that everytime I bring a new product into the store. I make sure it is something that I would use on my own children,” said Souza.

The speciality boutique has been under new ownership since November, and also offers birthday party activities for little ones throughout the year.