“Tamron Hall” has returned for a fifth season and it’s a BIG one! We had the chance to chat with the host herself, Tamron Hall, a two-time Emmy® Award-winning journalist and author today about the show and the upcoming season.
Tamron Hall is also Executive Producer and of the nationally syndicated talk show.
You can watch the show over on our sister station – Fox Providence – weekdays at 4pm.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.