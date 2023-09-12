We chat with the one and only Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau about his new cookbook, Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook today on the show.
The new cookbook compiles over 55 recipes inspired by & featured in the hit series, YELLOWSTONE. Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau—a real-life chef and the set caterer for Yellowstone and fan-favorite character on the show—shares his hearty and delicious recipes from the Dutton Ranch.
The new cookbook will be available on September 12.
