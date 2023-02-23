Marika Aubrey chatted with us about being part of the cast of “Come From Away,” and how portraying real-life pilot Beverly Bass, the first female captain of an American Airlines commercial plane impacted her.

“Come From Away” is now playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center now through Sunday, February 26th.

Detail about Come From Away:

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don’t miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Please visit: www.ComeFromAway.com

Connect with COME FROM AWAY

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComeFromAway/

Twitter: @Wecomefromaway

Instagram: @Wecomefromaway