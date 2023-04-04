The FBI, FBI: INTERNATIONAL and FBI: MOST WANTED teams join forces in a high-stakes, action-packed new three-hour global crossover event, “Imminent Threat,” tonight – Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This marks CBS’ second crossover event for the three FBIs.

The three intrepid teams work together when the abduction of an American citizen in Rome reveals an international plot to carry out a mass-casualty terror attack in New York City.

We chatted with two of the stars, Dylan McDermott and Jeremy Sisto about their characters and the excitement behind this CBS crossover today on the show.

