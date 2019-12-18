1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Business of Cannabis Watch The Rhode Show
Closings & Delays
There are currently 28 active closings. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

These Are a Few Of Our Favorite Things: Day 1

Talking Tech

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1559822447409.jpg.jpg
main bkg
bkg

Wondering what to get the person that might have it all?

We know what to do and have lined up a few of our favorite things.

MoLeKule Air Purification

Aura Picture Frame

Light Hound Illuminated Harness

Tracer 360 Visibility Vest

Edifies TWS5 Wireless Earbuds

GOBI Heat jacket

CHUP Socks

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com