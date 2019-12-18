These Are a Few Of Our Favorite Things: Day 1

Wondering what to get the person that might have it all?

We know what to do and have lined up a few of our favorite things.

–MoLeKule Air Purification

–Aura Picture Frame

–Light Hound Illuminated Harness

–Tracer 360 Visibility Vest

–Edifies TWS5 Wireless Earbuds

–GOBI Heat jacket

–CHUP Socks

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

