The latest in Back-to-School tech with Albert Lawrence

With the new academic year right around the corner, perhaps you are looking for the latest technology to help you succeed in the classroom and beyond. This morning we were joined by Tech Expert, Digital Influencer and Correspondent, Albert Lawrence, as he shared the hottest apps and cool tech gadgets for Back-To-School.

With selections from Ibotta, Razer, Aura and Gateway, he showcased many terrific items while providing solid advice to help you save money and stick to a budget as well.

Follow Albert on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/alberttalks

