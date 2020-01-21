Social Media trends for 2020

Looking to up your Social Media game in 2020? Perhaps you’re not sure what new trends and apps may benefit you most? You’re in luck because this morning Meghan Rothschild from Chikmedia shared some fun ideas to take you to the next level:

From the benefit of Instagram Stories to Tik Toc and more, she covered it all.

Take a look at the segment to learn more and get the scoop on Chikmedia here: http://www.chikmedia.us/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

