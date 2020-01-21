Closings & Delays
Social Media trends for 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Looking to up your Social Media game in 2020? Perhaps you’re not sure what new trends and apps may benefit you most? You’re in luck because this morning Meghan Rothschild from Chikmedia shared some fun ideas to take you to the next level:

From the benefit of Instagram Stories to Tik Toc and more, she covered it all.

Take a look at the segment to learn more and get the scoop on Chikmedia here: http://www.chikmedia.us/

