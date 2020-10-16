Smarter & Safer WiFi For Your Home

Got a problem? Gadget Guru Steve Greenberg is back to share five great gadgets to solve five common problems.

Problem: Getting out of a Chair/Sofa As We Get Older Solution: SitnStand Portable Smart Lift Chair.-- This is the world's first portable device that solves a common problem for people living with restricted mobility: Safe and independent standing transfers. It enables you to keep the chair/sofa you love and to maintain your existing sitting comfort while keeping your mobility. No more missing out The SitnStand can be used practically in almost any sitting environment: Couch, Sofa, Chair - both Indoor and Outdoor (including boating). Very SAFE to use with a precise and powerful floating mechanism. When it is inflated it is very hard and stable with four inflating stages that enables fully controlled natural standing/sitting experience. Very easy to use with no installation, no assembly, no cables, and comes with a washable seat cover. You can take The SitnStand anywhere. The product is lightweight, comes with carrying bag and operates with a rechargeable battery for 4-7 days. Available now exclusively on Amazon at $450 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C4YZ25R includes free shipping. Learn more at: www.sitnstand.com