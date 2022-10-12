Gadgets solve problems and our own gadget guy, Steve Greenberg, has 5 problems and he’s found the gadgets to solve them.

Aro Smart Box — is the first connected device that results in less screen time and more real life. Aro combines a bluetooth-connected “smart box” that holds and charges your phone with a fun and motivating app that gamifies the experience of being away from your phone, so that you can focus on the things that matter most. The tech-infused Aro smart box doubles as a decorative piece for the home and is large enough to fit up to four mobile devices in its interior. Paired with the smart box, the Aro app helps you set personalized goals and coaches you to build the habit of being away from your phone and present in the moment. Aro helps you change your relationship with your phone, and when you change your relationship with your phone, you change your relationships with everyone around you. The Aro smart box is available for $299 + $9.99 monthly membership that provides access to the Aro app. Learn more and order today at GoAro.com.

Seal Shoe Covers – You can now stay fashionable without having to worry about ruining your shoes. Seal Shoe Covers are protective reusable coverups for your shoes that keep them dry and clean from the rain, snow, or mud. They go over any style of shoes you are wearing like wedges, tennis shoes, flats, and even high heels, allowing you to get where you need to go in any weather without ruining your favorite shoes. The sole is non-slip, it is completely flat, it accommodates any shoe type. They fold up easily so you can carry them with you in your bag, purse or leave it in your car whatever is most convenient like an umbrella; you can have them when you need them most. They are machine washable, easy to clean and unisex. Seal Shoe Covers are perfect for the professional on the go that wants to protect their favorite shoes and the stay-at-home people, also, they are perfect for gardening, the busy parent tackling their busy day in style, rain, or shine! Lastly, we have the traveler, lightweight and portable, they are the perfect weather accessory! They come in a range of different colors and sizes, they are now available for $39.95 and can be found at Amazon, Etsy and the website www.sealshoecovers.com or www.sealshoes.com

Valor Kick Scooter — designed small to fit kids’ big lives. Made to be truly on-the-go with a compact design and easy fold down mechanisms that allow it to become small enough to fit in a backpack or locker. The Valor Kick Scooter is built for those who want the freedom to go where others can’t, and the innovative folding technology, lightweight (9-lbs) yet durable design, and high-quality materials, will get you there, without compromising on performance. The Valor Kick Scooter from SpinMaster is $99.99 its available at all major retailers (Walmart, Target, Amazon) and at https://www.valorscooter.com/

Geneverse’s HomePower ONE PRO — is an affordable and reliable source of backup energy (in the form of battery generators and solar panels) that enables you to keep your crucial home appliances powered, providing up to 7-days of power to essential devices on a single charge. The HomePower ONE PRO can even power a refrigerator for up to 20 hours. With the ability to charge through solar panels, even while the generator is in-use, the ONE PRO offers continuous and uninterrupted regenerative power. This compact and indoor-safe generator, unlike traditional gas generators, can be set up in 30-seconds and is conveniently portable, allowing you to stay connected anywhere, effortlessly. Through the Geneverse App (available both on iOS and Android), you can monitor your usage, control your charging modes, set timers for charging your devices and battery, as well as get a holistic view of what your HomePower ONE PRO status is and even turn on the LED flashlight remotely. The HomePower ONE PRO charges 6 times faster than competing generators and is backed by an industry-leading 5-Year Warranty. It requires no maintenance, no additional fees, no installation, and no gas. The MSRP for the HomePower ONE PRO 1×2 Solar Bundle, which includes the backup battery and two solar panels, is $2599.00 available here. Head to Geneverse.com to check out seasonal deals and discounts. Geneverse products are also available through Lowe’s, Costco, Home Depot, Amazon, and more. Get in touch with a Geneverse Expert at 1 (800) 210-8665 or SalesTeam@geneverse.com for more information.

Automatic Jar Opener aka “RoboTwist” — This robotic jar opener twists off stubborn lids with the touch of a button. Ideal for those with arthritis or diminished hand strength. This Automatic Jar Opener is able to grip the jar’s lid like a vice while two padded curved legs apply pressure to the jar’s exterior—its internal motor then spins to instantly untwist the lid. Requires two AA batteries. It’s $29.99 at https://www.hammacher.com/product/automatic-jar-opener?promo=home-living-kitchen-entertaining#

