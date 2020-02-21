Picture Perfect Photos for Your Social Media Profile

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Chikmedia‘s Meghan Rothschild is here with ways we can better our social media presence with photos!

How you can take better Instagram photos —

-Angles

-Portrait Mode 

-Backgrounds and dead space 

-What apps to use for post editing 

-To filter or not to filter 

-“Look at each other and laugh” – my signature trick, along with “fake cough” 

-Photo consistency – how to make your account pop

-What it means to have an “intentional” and “curated” account 

-Flat lays and product shots 

-Diva lighting 

