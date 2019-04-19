Cox Communications debuts Senior-Centric Smart Home!

Cox Communications debuted its first “Connected Independence” smart home in Rhode Island. Located in North Kingstown’s Kingstowne Ridge at Reynolds Farm by h.a. Fisher Homes, this smart home is part of a unique community that features Woman-Centric design and the benefits of healthy, energy-efficient living for all Rhode Islanders. The home will feature a variety of technologies that help to safeguard the quality of life and security for residents; and provide peace-of-mind for family members who cannot be physically present for their loved ones.

We had the chance to check it out first-hand with “Safety Mom”, Alison Jacobson!