Consumer Electronic Show 2022 innovations

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) kicked off on Wednesday January 5th. Due to Covid— the “in-person” show has been scaled back, but a virtual version of CES is bigger than ever. Today, Gadget Guru Steve Greenberg is back showcasing some CES 2022 Innovations.

PRODUCT INFO:

Felaqua Connect by Sure Petcare. It’s a SMART water bowl that can monitor the drinking habits of up to 32-different cats. Using the cat’s microchip—it can monitor HOW OFTEN, HOW MUCH and WHEN they drink– It’s important to be aware of your cat’s drinking behavior—because veterinarians agree a change in drinking behavior can be a serious health indicator. Learn more at: www.SurePetcare.com

Astro Slide 5G from Planet Computers. The world’s first 5G smartphone with a built-in full physical keyboard. https://store.planetcom.co.uk/products/astro-slide

OWC MiniStack STX — This is a compact must-have device that is a storage system AND a hub for Macs, PC’s, iPads, Chromebooks and Android tablets–Just launched and using Thunderbolt-4 certified technology— it is fastest hub and storage product on the market. Lots of port options and enough storage for photography, audio and video editing– Available at MacSales.com

Samsung’s Eco Remote is TV remote control made of recycled materials and can convert the WiFi routers’ radio waves into energy to stay fully charged. https://www.samsung.com/us/support/answer/ANS00088862/

Cradle Block-n-Talk from Pozio.com — Are you worried about the countless reports of smartphones and smart speakers eavesdropping and hearing things they shouldn’t? You’re not alone— Here’s a solution— It’s wireless charging dock for your phone that also BLOCKS the personal assistant AND any of the apps from hearing your voice. When you say Poszio Stop — You get a 30-second window when the personal assistant CAN hear you–Then when the 30 seconds is up— your voice is blocked again. More details at https://pozio-com.myshopify.com

Yummy Future –It’s a robot that can serve drinks and snacks. I’m told by the team behind this one-armed wonder it will be serving drinks and snacks at a coffee house in Illinois in about 6 weeks. https://www.yummy-future.com

Most of us have standard Lithium Ion batteries in most of our tech toys—but they’re potentially dangerous— Check out a standard Lithium Ion Batteries vs new Nanotech Organolyte Batteries – in this video match up—Lithium Ion batteries bust into flames when a nail goes through them or when the exterior temperature exceeds 300 degrees. The Nanotech Organolyte batteries do fine when they get pounded by nail or the temps go above 300 degrees—see for yourself at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDzqjW8qtJs&t=1s

Orbisk uses artificial intelligence image recognition technology to measure the daily food being dumped into the trash. With this information—Orbisk can analyze the food losses, and help chefs and restauranteurs reduce their food waste and improve sustainability and profitability https://orbisk.com/en/

Skippy food delivery robot –This little guy is a friendly neighborhood robotic food delivery system that is controlled through Virtual Reality goggles and with Artificial Intelligence— Skippy is already picking up and dropping off food orders in St Paul and will soon expand to Minneapolis later this year—and best of all, you don’t need to tip Skippy. For more info go to: https://carbonorigins.com

And finally, you should check out his new YouTube gadget game show called “WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?” Each episode panelists try to guess the identity of a mystery gadget. How’s your “Gadget IQ”? It’s sort of “Shark Tank” meets “I’ve Got A Secret.” Please check it out at: www.GadgetGameShow.com