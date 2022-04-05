With the start of Spring and warmer weather on its way, Gadget Guru Steve Greenberg is back with “Backyard Innovations & S’more.” These are all products that will make your backyard time more enjoyable.

PRODUCT INFO:

Thermacell® Mosquito Repellent — are a must-have if you’re planning to enjoy time outside with friends and family this spring and summer without mosquitoes. The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent, Rechargeable E-series E55 drives mosquitoes away at the push of a button. It creates a powerful 20-foot zone of protection, so you can enjoy your patio, lawn, pool, or deck without pesky mosquitoes this season. Within minutes, the heat-activated technology emits a scent-free, invisible repellent that drives away tough mosquitoes, including those that may transmit Encephalitis, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus. The Thermacell E-series is people and pet friendly, and are independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness. The Rechargeable E55 Mosquito Repeller runs for 5.5 hours on a single charge and long-lasting refills provide up to 40 hours of on-demand mosquito protection. Available for purchase for $39.99 at: www.Thermacell.com

TimberTech — is the leading brand for beautiful, sustainable, and low maintenance decking and outdoor-living products. Created for those with a heart for the natural wood aesthetic, TimberTech’s innovative technology delivers a superior design that looks and feels like real wood. These products are for those wanting to spend more time enjoying their decks, not maintaining them. Built on a foundation of innovative tech and sustainability, the company has diverted approximately 500 million pounds of waste and scrap from landfills, turning recycled material – like plastic bags and milk jugs – into beautiful deck boards. Whether you have a deck that needs an update or you’re building from the ground up, check out the design-forward options on TimberTech.com to order your free samples and see for yourself how beautiful composite can be.

Solar Deck Post Lanterns — This is the pair of solar lanterns that attach to the top of a deck post. Each lantern’s integrated solar panel recharges its battery in eight hours of sun exposure and powers the two white LEDs for up to eight hours. The lanterns attach to the top of a deck post using the included hardware and enable one to enjoy outdoor illumination without AC access or constant battery replacement. Built-in sensors automatically turn the lanterns on at dusk and off at dawn. Each unit has a waterproof aluminum frame with matte finish that will not rust. Fits 4″ or 6″ deck or fence posts. Black, White, or Bronze. Set of two for $69.95 https://www.hammacher.com/product/solar-deck-post-lanterns?promo=outdoor-living-outdoor-lighting

The Wine Bottle Light — Available only from Hammacher Schlemmer, this is the battery-operated light that transforms an empty wine bottle into a decorative outdoor lamp. Ideal for camping, picnics, or parties, the device slides in through the top of any standard wine or champagne bottle and illuminates the glass from the inside-out. Its LED emits warm light with a color temperature of 3,000º Kelvin and has two brightness levels (15- and 40-lumens). A twist of the top adjusts the brightness and turns the light off/on. With a rainproof top. LED rated for 100,000 hours. For use in empty bottles only. Requires three AA batteries. 10 1/2″ L x 3/4″ Diameter. $39.95 https://www.hammacher.com/product/wine-bottle-light?promo=home-living-kitchen-entertaining

O’Bright Portable LED Table Lamp with Touch Sensor – has 3-levels of brightness, makes a great night light for kids, nightstand lamp, bedside lamp and perfect for a café table. It’s portable with a built-in battery. It is equipped with a 1500 mAh rechargeable battery allowing up to 48 hours usage. You may connect the lamp to wall outlet all the time as a regular bedside night lamp. You may disconnect it as needed and carry the portable lamp during the night for extra safety. Or, bring it to outdoor camping as a spare light. Comes in 4 finishes. Starts at $29.99 https://www.amazon.com/OBright-Portable-Brightness-Rechargeable-Nightstand/dp/B087LWCGPS/

Colsen Fire Pits –give you an instant ambiance of a real fire and let you leave the smoke and clean up behind. It’s a statement piece in any home. The eco-friendly fire pits are easy to light and extinguish. Simply use rubbing alcohol to get that fire going! Just be sure to have proper ventilation. From a cozy romantic evening watching Netflix to creating s’mores with the kids, Colsen Fire Pits create the perfect environment for warmth, comfort, and relaxation – anywhere, anytime– at a fraction of the cost of a built-in fireplace. You may traditionally think fire pits are for outside only. Well, you’ll be glad to know that Colsen specializes in bringing all that inside too for year-round pleasure, making them #1 in this category. Don’t worry – you can take them outside too for double the fun! The modern, portable designs go with today’s decor and offer an easy way to stage an inviting atmosphere for quiet moments alone or while celebrating with loved ones. The brand recommends using 70% or 91%, Isopropyl alcohol as fuel for a clean burn. Hex Small Fire Pit is $89.99 https://colsenfirepits.com

And finally, if you want your kids to really learn about GADGETS, then you should check out his new YouTube gadget game show called “WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?” Each episode panelists try to guess the identity of a mystery gadget. How’s your “Gadget IQ”? It’s sort of “Shark Tank” meets “I’ve Got A Secret.” Please check it out at: www.GadgetGameShow.com