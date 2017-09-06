Target 12 on WPRI.com

Back to school tech…and just cool stuff

by: Will Gilbert

The kids are headed back to the classroom and maybe off to college.

Why not send them off with some great gear?

The PIQS projector is perfect for presentations in the classroom or watching their favorite football game.

Sound Oasis stereo Bluetooth sound system

Charge Hub because we know they have lots of gear that needs to stay charged.

Green’s Your Colour Insulated Bottle keeps things cold and hot for a long day of classes

-When the kids leave the house don’t forget your pets.  Your dog or cat will love the Snappy Snoozers Pet Bed.

