Looking for a great place to take the family this summer? Our friends from Roger Williams Park Zoo stopped by The Rhode Show with a special guest, George the Porcupine, and they shared plenty of fun ideas, as well. We found out about upcoming events taking place this summer at the zoo, plus learned more about the Bird Show and Dinosaurs Among Us attractions.
For more info, visit: https://www.rwpzoo.org/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.