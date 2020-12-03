Take it Outside in Narragansett!

The 2020 Narragansett Holiday Street Faire and Festival of Lights is on!

With the help of a “Take it Outside” Grant, on December 5th and 6th, the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Narragansett Parks and Recreation Department, the Lions Club, the Narragansett PTOs and the Maury Loontjen’s Library have joined together to create a 2-day Outdoor Holiday Faire for the whole family! Strict COVID best practices will be followed by all participants and guests, including the requirement of face coverings, controlled numbers in tents and social distancing overall for a safe, outdoor event.

The event will take place in the Narragansett Pier area between Veterans Memorial Park, Gazebo Park, Boon Street, Pier Marketplace, and the Library, as we “Take it Outside” to Spread Joy and Spread Out for a re-imagined and expanded version of our annual Festival of Lights.

Brendan Kirby caught up with Peg Fredette, Executive Director Narragansett Chamber of Commerce, on ‘The Rhode Show’ to learn more.

For additional info, visit: https://narragansettcoc.com/

