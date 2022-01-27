Take charge of your fear and fight back

Motivational Speaker, Dr. Delatorro McNeal, shares the top 10 fears that hold people back and how to take charge of them.

1. Change. Change is good when your mindset toward it is great.

2. Loneliness. Invite yourself places; join groups, communities, and clubs and organizations.

3. Failure. You’re going to fail on the way to something big or small, so go big!

4. Rejection. To paraphrase John Fuhrman, When someone tells you no, that just means you should say “Next!”

5. Uncertainty. Learn to embrace the wisdom of the unknown and allow it to flow into your life.

6. Something bad happening. I’ve heard it said that approximately 85% of the things we worry about never happen—at least to most people!

7. Getting hurt or injured. Do all you can to implement precautions, while still enjoying the moment.

8. Being judged. People’s judgments about you are a reflection of themselves, not you.

9. Inadequacy. All high achievers feel “not good enough” at times. Execute anyway.

10. Loss of freedom. There is a freedom in achievement that you can’t find in mediocrity.