Have a unique and memorable experience while you get out on the water in Wickford! The Kayak Centre is offering “Taco Tuesday” tours on their Hobie Eclipse pedalboards. Enjoy a tour around the harbor followed by fish tacos at Wickford on the Water as part of the tour. Or you can rent the pedalboards to take out on your own!

