Take a break from technology with a digital detox

DIY Expert and Mindful Yoga Instructor, Samantha Hoff, shares her suggestions for taking a break from technology with a digital detox
- Pottery making. There’s so much we love about clay sculpting, from the tactile experience of feeling the clay in your hands, to the rejuvenating uplift of the creative process. Plus, it’s hard to grab or operate a phone screen when your hands are covered in clay… and if you’re hungry for some social time, don’t reach for a phone – sculpting is an ideal activity to do with friends!
- Letter writing. Okay, it sounds old fashioned – but who doesn’t love finding a personalized card among all the junk mail these days? It’s more meaningful than an email and one of the best substitutes for an in-person visit or phone call. Taking a moment to send someone you love a “thank you” or “thinking of you” makes them feel extra special.
- Yoga and Meditation. Taking the time to breath and gather your thoughts seems obvious but many of us do not take the time to actually do it. Taking a breath, and some mindful stretching can do a wonder on your mental stability.
- Nature walks. Taking a mind-body break doesn’t need to be any more difficult than stepping outside your front door. Mother Nature is an expert at providing a grounding experience for the senses. Take in the views, feel the sunshine on your skin, drink in the aromas. Want to score even more mental wellness benefits? Give a wave to fellow neighbors or hikers.
