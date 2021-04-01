Tackle your next home project with help from Westerly Credit Union

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 21: Plumber Randy Calazans with One Call Plumbing repairs a burst pipe in a home on February 21, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Plumbers throughout Texas are working overtime to repair burst pipes in homes and businesses that were overwhelmed by winter storm Uri that swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Do you have spring home improvement plans? Is it finally time to tackle that project you’ve been putting off? Westerly Credit Union can help you take one step closer to getting it done.

Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning was Westerly Credit Union’s Vice President of Lending, Robert J. Boucher, who shared details regarding what you can do and how they can assist you.

From the difference between a Home Equity Line of Credit and a Home Equity Loan to their various flexible options and more, he covered it all.

You can learn more by visiting: https://www.westerlyccu.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

