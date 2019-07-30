Sweet Escape for a Surprised Dunkin’ Customer

“Summer is about enjoying a little sweetness and finding time to stop and savor the season with tastes and treats that make for moments of fun and happiness.”

On Monday, July 29, in Providence, Dunkin’ made a sweet escape more than just a state of mind for one lucky guest. They surprised one guest at the counter with a Sweet Escape trip for two to the Bahamas.

