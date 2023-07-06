Susan P. Horton discusses her new book, “Raising a Resilient Family” with our viewers.

This is a book about solutions. It is about helping parents move through challenging times and how to avoid difficult obstacles. I think all of us, especially parents today, need ideas on how to solve problems. The unprecedented statistics around depression and anxiety, suicide, and drug overdoses, among our young population speak for themselves. Parents need support. They need real help. This book is about real ways to raise a resilient family.

