Local, Award-winning Author, Steven Manchester is back with his latest page-turning book. Entitled “Bread Bags & Bullies: Surviving the 80s”, it’s set in the Winter of 1984 as two brothers learn that courage is the one character trait that guarantees all others.

He joined us this morning to chat further. You can learn more: https://www.amazon.com/Steven-Manchester/e/B001K8Y14C%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share

