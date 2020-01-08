1  of  2
Author Steven Manchester returns to The Rhode Show
Local, Award-winning Author, Steven Manchester is back with his latest page-turning book. Entitled “Bread Bags & Bullies: Surviving the 80s”, it’s set in the Winter of 1984 as two brothers learn that courage is the one character trait that guarantees all others.

He joined us this morning to chat further. You can learn more: https://www.amazon.com/Steven-Manchester/e/B001K8Y14C%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

