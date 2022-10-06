In addition to a vast collection from the Museum of Natural History, the Providence building located inside Roger Williams Park also houses the Planetarium, a unique and fascinating way to explore the universe. Whether its being immersed in the stars during a planetarium show or admiring the locals who’ve made the trip to outer space, there’s plenty to discover!

Book ticket for the planetarium show and learn more about the museum here: https://www.providenceri.gov/museum/museum-admission/