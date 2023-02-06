Inspired by Come From Away, the Tony Award winning musical based on a true story which exemplifies the best in human kindness and fittingly, also in celebration of National Make a Friend Day, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will host a community food drive to benefit We Share Hope on Saturday, February 11 from 10am to 2pm.

Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss further were PJ Prokop, Director of Marketing at PPAC, and Johanna Corcoran, Executive Director of We Share Hope.

As a thank you, those who donate will receive a special pricing offer which may be used at the PPAC Box Office window, by phone or online for tickets to the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Sunday evening performances of Come From Away.

For more info, visit: https://www.ppacri.org/news/detail/the-providence-performing-arts-center-hosts-come-from-away-inspired-community-food-drive-to-benefit-we-share-hope-on-february-11-from-10a-2p