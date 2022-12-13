For many of us, we wonder, what we can do to give back and help those in need during the Holidays and beyond. A terrific local organization, The RI Community Food Bank, is always doing their part to help and they welcome your assistance. Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss their Day Of Giving and more was Lisa Roth Blackman.
At WPRI-12 we are proud to be involved. On Wednesday, December 14, we’re devoting the entire day to raising money for the RI Community Food Bank. Partnering with us at WPRI 12 on this effort is Citizens, as they have made a corporate pledge to match up to $10,000 for all funds donated on 12/14.
If you’re able, please consider donating to help make someone’s holiday more food secure.
For more info on this initiative, head to: https://www.wpri.com/annual-day-of-giving/
For more on the RI Community Food Bank, visit: https://rifoodbank.org/
