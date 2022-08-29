As Fall descends upon us, we are rapidly approaching Walk to End Alzheimer’s season here in Rhode Island and there are four walks in the state this season in which you can participate. Each event raises money to help care for the 24,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in this state as well as their caregivers.



This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Executive Director of the Rhode Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Donna McGowan, as she told us more about these events and more.



RI Walks:

• Block Island – Sunday, September 18 at Fred Benson Town Beach

• Westerly – Saturday, September 24 at Misquamicut State Beach

• Newport – Sunday, September 25 at Fort Adams State Park

• Providence – Sunday, October 2 at Roger Williams Park

For additional info, visit: https://www.alz.org/ri