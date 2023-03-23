It is that time again as the Special Olympics Torch Run Plunge is right around the corner. Taking place March 26 at Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett, it promises to be a fun-filled day for a wonderful organization.
Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss further were Richmond Chief of Police, Elwood Johnson, and Special Olympics Athlete/Super Plunger, Michael Bullock.
For more info on SORI and the Torch Run Plunge, head to: https://specialolympicsri.org/
