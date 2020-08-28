Support Small Businesses

Looking to shop small and support businesses in need? This morning we were joined by our friend, Mom Blogger Audrey McClelland, who share some terrific small businesses which have many fun and stylish options. Check them out!
Meachum Made: http://www.meachammade.com/
Anchored Heart: https://anchored-heart.com/
Follow Audrey on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/AudreyMcClellan
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.