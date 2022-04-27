For more than five decades, the achievements of Small Businesses and the contributions they make to their communities have been celebrated during National Small Business Week. Coming up, May 1-7, this morning we were joined by Mark Tina of Verizon as he previewed the week and told us all we needed to know.

For additional info, visit: http://Verizon.com/SmallBusiness

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.