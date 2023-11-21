Small businesses are the lifeblood of the local economy and they need your support. In honor of this, once a year Small Business Saturday offers individuals the opportunity to browse a cross-section of businesses from across the state without the hassle of driving from location to location; it also allows businesses to network with those from other communities. Together we can help our little state’s small business economy grow and thrive. In 2021 an estimated 3,000 shoppers were welcomed and in 2022 the guest count grew even more to 3,500!

This morning on The Rhode Show, we welcomed Sue Babin, Special Projects Director, RI Developmental Disabilities Council, and Carissa Meekins, Owner, Diva’s Dips, as they chatted further about the day and what it represents.

For additional info, visit: http://sbsshopri.com