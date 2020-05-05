Support Roger Williams Park Zoo

Today, May 5, is Giving Tuesday – a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

Here at the local level, our friends at Roger Williams Park Zoo are so grateful to have everyone in their Zoo family helping to keep them running while they are closed to the public.



Today, they too, celebrate Giving Tuesday by being thankful for everything that is offering us hope during this crisis.

Your donations and support while they have been closed give their animals everything they need to stay happy and healthy. If you are able, please donate to the Zoo today by visiting http://rwpzoo.org/donate.

They need your support, now more than ever.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.



