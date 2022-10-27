Founded in 1980, The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness between the ages of 2½ and 18 years old. Their mission continues decade after decade as they strive to make a difference in the lives of so many. Now is your chance to support them with their Wine & Wishes event coming up on November 11 at the WaterFire Arts Center. This event is 21+ and is an evening of wine, craft beer, and spirits tastings to make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

Joining us on The Rhode Show today to chat further were the event’s Emcee, our own Michelle Muscatello from WPRI-12, and Make-A-Wish Regional Director, Michael Vieira.

For more info, head to: https://wish.org/massri/wine-wishes-rhode-island